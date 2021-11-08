Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Indonesia to start Covid-19 boosters after 50% of public vaccinated
World

Indonesia to start Covid-19 boosters after 50% of public vaccinated

published : 8 Nov 2021 at 14:03

writer: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: A man receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid -19) during a vaccination program in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug 16, 2021. (Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: A man receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid -19) during a vaccination program in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug 16, 2021. (Reuters)

JAKARTA: Indonesia plans to give booster shots to the general public after 50% of its population has been fully vaccinated, its health minister said on Monday, which he expects to happen at the end of next month.

Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country and once Asia's Covid-19 epicenter, has inoculated 29% of its population of 270 million people, using a variety of vaccine brands.

Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a parliamentary hearing the government decided on boosters at the 50% mark due to vaccine inequity concerns at home or abroad.

"Issues of injustice or ethics are so high in the world, because some countries haven't gotten a lot of first shots," he said.

Given for free, Budi said the plan prioritises the elderly and the poor who are insured by the government, while the rest of the population may have to pay for them. Many health workers have already received boosters.

Australia began giving boosters on Monday, while Britain and Germany have also agreed to give them. Thailand has given booster shots to recipients of the Sinovac vaccine over concerns about resistance to the Delta variant.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Oct industries sentiment at 5-month high on travel reopening

Thailand's industries sentiment rose for a second straight month in October to a five-month high, bolstered by improved economic activity following an easing of coronavirus curbs, including a travel reopening, an industries group said on Monday.

14:13
World

Indonesia to start Covid-19 boosters after 50% of public vaccinated

JAKARTA: Indonesia plans to give booster shots to the general public after 50% of its population has been fully vaccinated, its health minister said on Monday, which he expects to happen at the end of next month.

14:03
Thailand

+7,592 Covid cases

The downward trend in new transmissions and coronavirus-related deaths continues, but clusters linked to robe-giving ceremonies and funerals give cause for concern, health officials say.

13:45