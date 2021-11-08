Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Passport production may not keep up as S. Koreans ready to rush out for overseas travel
World

Passport production may not keep up as S. Koreans ready to rush out for overseas travel

published : 8 Nov 2021 at 15:24

writer: Pulse

Tourists from South Korea are ready to board buses after they arrived at Chiang Mai airport on a Jeju Air flight from Seoul on Friday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)
Tourists from South Korea are ready to board buses after they arrived at Chiang Mai airport on a Jeju Air flight from Seoul on Friday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

SEOUL: South Koreans are rushing to register or renew passports as they are ready for overseas travel they had contained for two years in line with the reopening of borders across the globe.

According to internal data from the Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corp (Komsco) on Sunday, the country is expected to receive about 10 million applications for new and renewed passports next year, surpassing its annual capacity of 4.5 million to 5 million, Pulse reported on Monday. It means that consumers would have to wait longer than usual to receive their passports next year.

Komsco issued an average of 40,000 passports per month from January to August, but the number soared by 75% to 70,000 after September on the back of the increased vaccination rate. Komsco plans to beef up staffing to increase pre-production volume.

With over 70% of the population fully vaccinated, travel demand is expected to bulge next year.

An increasing number of countries are beginning to open their borders with proof of vaccination and negative PCR test. A tour package to Spain, Egypt and Swiss released by local travel agency Very Good Tour was booked by 120 people in a day. The country’s top travel agency Hana Tour has released a charter flight package for Thailand which has been allowing vaccinated travellers to enter the country without undergoing quarantine requirements.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Passport production may not keep up as S. Koreans ready to rush out for overseas travel

SEOUL: South Koreans are rushing to register or renew passports as they are ready for overseas travel they had contained for two years in line with the reopening of borders across the globe.

15:24
World

Japan starts accepting requests for eased Covid quarantine

TOKYO: Japan's government started on Monday accepting applications for sharply reduced Covid-19 quarantine periods for vaccinated business travellers, ending a ban in principle on entry by overseas-based foreign business people introduced in January.

14:44
Business

Lost decade lingers as emerging-market stocks trail US peers

The beginning of the end of cheap money was heralded as the moment emerging-market stocks would reverse a decade spent in the shadow of their developed-nation peers.

14:36