Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Singapore court delays disabled man's execution over Covid infection
World

Singapore court delays disabled man's execution over Covid infection

published : 9 Nov 2021 at 14:40

writer: AFP

An undated handout photo shows Nagaenthran Dharmalingam holding his nephew in Ipoh, Malaysia. (Sarmila Dharmalingam/Handout via REUTERS)
An undated handout photo shows Nagaenthran Dharmalingam holding his nephew in Ipoh, Malaysia. (Sarmila Dharmalingam/Handout via REUTERS)

A Singapore court Tuesday postponed the imminent execution of a Malaysian man whom campaigners say is mentally disabled after he tested positive for Covid-19, meaning a last-ditch appeal could not proceed.

Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was arrested in 2009 for trafficking a small amount of heroin into the city-state, which has some of the world's toughest drugs laws. He was sentenced to death the following year.

He was scheduled to be hanged on Wednesday after losing a series of appeals, despite mounting international outrage and supporters' claims his intellectual disability means he can't make rational decisions.

The execution was put on hold after a last-resort appeal was lodged, with the Court of Appeal due to hear the challenge Tuesday.

But before the hearing could start, Judge Andrew Phang Boon Leong told the court that Nagaenthran had contracted Covid-19.

"We have to issue a stay of execution," he said. There was no immediate indication of how long the stay would last for.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Online registration for booster shot at Bang Sue

The vaccination centre at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok will from Wednesday begin registering people who have had two doses of Sinovac or Sinopharm for a booster shot of AstraZeneca vaccine.

12:18
World

ISS astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX craft

WASHINGTON: A SpaceX capsule carrying four diaper-wearing astronauts back to Earth after six months on the International Space Station landed on Monday off the coast of Florida, a Nasa live broadcast showed.

11:45
World

Amazon deforestation threatens jaguars, giant eagles

PôRTO JOFRE, Brazil: Boating slowly upriver through the Pantanal, the world's biggest tropical wetlands, Brazilian biologist Fernando Tortato scans the bank for signs of Ousado, a jaguar badly burned in devastating wildfires last year.

11:45