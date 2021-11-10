Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Lions at Singapore wildlife park infected with coronavirus
World

Lions at Singapore wildlife park infected with coronavirus

published : 10 Nov 2021 at 16:33

writer: AFP

This undated handout photo released by the Mandai Wildlife Group on Nov 10, 2021 shows Asiatic lions in the
This undated handout photo released by the Mandai Wildlife Group on Nov 10, 2021 shows Asiatic lions in the "Night Safari" exhibition at the Singapore Zoo in Singapore, as other lions in the same exhibit were found to be infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Mandai Wildlife Group / AFP photo)

Four lions at a Singapore wildlife park have tested positive for the coronavirus after coming into contact with infected zookeepers, and have symptoms including coughing and sneezing, officials said Wednesday.

The endangered Asiatic lions started displaying signs of illness at the weekend, prompting officials to order coronavirus tests.

The infected big cats along with five others at the Night Safari park have been placed in isolation in their den, the government's animal and veterinary service said.

"All the lions remain bright, alert and active," said Sonja Luz, from Mandai Wildlife Group, which operates the park.

"We expect that the lions will make a full recovery with minor supportive treatment."

Three zookeepers from the Night Safari are confirmed to have been infected. The park is an open-air zoo home to hundreds of animals, which welcomes visitors at night.

An African lion at Singapore Zoo -- which is adjacent to the Night Safari -- has also fallen sick, and officials have ordered virus tests.

Luz added the risk of animals passing the virus to humans is low.

Both Singapore Zoo and the Night Safari remain open, although the lion exhibits have been temporarily closed.

Animals have become infected with the virus on previous occasions. Lions, tigers and gorillas have tested positive at US zoos, while domestic cats and dogs have also been hit.

Singapore is currently facing its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic, reporting 2,000-3,000 cases a day and a handful of deaths.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

Energy giant PTT signs agreement with Chinese EV startup Hozon

Thailand's largest energy firm PTT Plc and China's electric vehicle (EV) startup Hozon have signed an agreement to expand Thailand's EV market, the companies said on Wednesday.

15:44
Thailand

Boy, 5, drowns in South flash flood

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A five-year-old boy drowned in flash flooding as Tha Ha canal overflowed in Lan Saka district on Wednesday morning after two days of heavy rain.

15:20
Travel

Indonesia, Malaysia to start phased travel corridor

Indonesia and Malaysia have agreed to introduce a travel corridor between them on a gradual basis, starting with key areas like capital cities and the holiday island of Bali, the two countries' leaders said on Wednesday.

15:04