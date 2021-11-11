Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Beijing seals off mall, housing compounds after virus cases found
World

Beijing seals off mall, housing compounds after virus cases found

published : 11 Nov 2021 at 13:45

writer: AFP

China is on alert after a spike in local outbreaks linked to domestic travel in the past month.
China is on alert after a spike in local outbreaks linked to domestic travel in the past month.

BEIJING: Beijing sealed off a large downtown mall and locked down several residential communities Thursday in response to a recent Covid flare-up, as the latest nationwide wave spread to the capital's central districts.

The latest spike occurred as a sensitive three-day meeting of top Communist Party leaders wraps up in the capital.

China has largely curbed widespread transmission of Covid-19 through snap lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions, but authorities remain on high alert after a nationwide spike in local outbreaks linked to domestic travel in the past month.

Six new cases were found in the central districts of Chaoyang and Haidian Thursday morning, local media reported, all close contacts of people infected recently in northeastern Jilin province.

Raffles City Mall in central Beijing's Dongcheng district was sealed off on Wednesday evening after a close contact of a person with Covid-19 was found to have visited the mall, reported the Beijing Youth Daily.

Exits were closed and all staff and customers inside were not allowed to leave the premises until they got tested.

The mall remained closed Thursday.

Four residential communities, a primary school and an office compound were placed under snap lockdowns early Thursday, with tens of thousands of residents barred from leaving and made to undergo mass testing.

Livestream footage on local media of the areas under lockdown showed staff in hazmat suits piling up bags of food for residents stuck inside.

Four of the diagnosed cases are members of the same household, while the two remaining cases are a Jilin resident on a business trip to Beijing and their close contact, local health authorities said.

While more countries worldwide begin to lift virus measures, China has adhered to a strict zero-tolerance Covid strategy which has seen its international borders largely closed since the start of the pandemic last year.

The latest wave has seen millions put under lockdown and domestic travel rules tightened, with many planes and trains cancelled.

China is on track to reach 80% vaccination coverage by the end of the year.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

UN slams 112

The government defends the controversial law criminalising criticism of the monarchy on Wednesday as members of the UN Human Rights Council call for reforms.

10 Nov 2021
World

Poland sees surge at border as West accuses Belarus of orchestrating crisis

SOKOLKA, Poland: Poland said Wednesday it had seen a surge in attempts to breach its border and had pushed back hundreds of migrants to Belarus, after it accused Minsk and Moscow of trying to orchestrate a crisis on Europe's borders.

10 Nov 2021
World

COP26 draft urges boost to emissions cutting goals by 2022

GLASGOW - A draft UN climate summit text urged countries on Wednesday to boost their emissions cutting goals by 2022, three years ahead of schedule, after data showed the world was far off track to limit warming to 1.5C.

10 Nov 2021