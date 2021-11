Myanmar to reopen land borders with Thailand, China next month

FILE PHOTO: This photo taken on July 7, 2017 shows migrant workers passing the Thai-Myanmar border in an official service truck as they leave Thailand in Mae Sot, Tak province. (AFP)

Myanmar will reopen its land borders with China and Thailand from next month due to improvements in its Covid-19 vaccination rate, its information ministry said on Tuesday.

The reopening, for which no specific date was set, would be followed by resumption of air travel in the first quarter of next year, the ministry said in a statement.