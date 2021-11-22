Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Vietnam expects to fully vaccinate all adults by year’s end
World

Vietnam expects to fully vaccinate all adults by year’s end

published : 22 Nov 2021 at 14:38

writer: Bloomberg News

South Korean tourists are seen after arriving on Phu Quoc island, among the first wave of visitors in nearly two years as the country seeks to resurrect its pandemic-ravaged tourism economy, in Vietnam, on Saturday. (Reuters photo)
South Korean tourists are seen after arriving on Phu Quoc island, among the first wave of visitors in nearly two years as the country seeks to resurrect its pandemic-ravaged tourism economy, in Vietnam, on Saturday. (Reuters photo)

Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh directed local officials to accelerate Covid-19 shots in order to fully vaccinate all adults aged 18 and older this year, surpassing the nation’s inoculation target, the cabinet’s news portal reported.

The nation will have enough vaccine doses this month to administer two shots to its entire adult population against the virus by the end of the year, according to the report, which also cited Deputy Premier Vu Duc Dam.

Vietnam had targeted fully vaccinating at least half of people aged 18 and older by the end of December and 70% of its entire population by the end of March, 2022. The planning ministry this month proposed increasing that target to 80% of the population during the same period.

The premier, who with Dam spoke to the nation’s anti-Covid 19 task force over the weekend, also ordered the quickening of vaccinations for children and to prepare booster shots to those already vaccinated, according to the report. 

The government had administered nearly 108 million vaccine doses as of Saturday, according to the health ministry. As of Friday, 53.4% of adults in Vietnam were fully vaccinated, the government website reported, citing information from the same meeting.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

China, Asean hold summit, upgrade ties amid tensions with US

BEJIJING/SINGAPORE: China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have upgrade their ties to a "comprehensive strategic partnership," President Xi Jinping said in a rare appearance at a special online summit on Monday.

14:18
Thailand

+6,428 Covid cases

The number of new cases continues to fall overall but the daily coronavirus-related death toll has risen again, and outbreaks in the South, North and part of Isan continue to be of concern.

14:05
Business

Q3 unemployment at 16yr high

Unemployment hit a more than 16-year high in the third quarter, as tougher coronavirus restrictions hit economic activity and jobs, the state planning agency said on Monday.

13:39