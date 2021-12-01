Section
World

Vietnam to produce more Sputnik V vaccine in deal with Russia

published : 1 Dec 2021 at 23:00

writer: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, Jan 18, 2021 (Reuters)
MOSCOW: Russia and Vietnam have agreed to expand production of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Vietnam, Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF, which markets the vaccine internationally, said on Wednesday.

The deal between Russia and Vietnam's state-owned VABIOTECH and Vietnamese investment company Sovico Group, was signed during Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's visit to Russia this week. It paves the way for expansion of Sputnik V production in Vietnam.

The agreement will also allow VABIOTECH, which had already been producing Sputnik V, to begin manufacturing the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine in Vietnam, RDIF said.

