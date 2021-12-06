Section
Cambodian PM says plans to visit Myanmar for talks with military rulers
World

published : 6 Dec 2021 at 11:30

writer: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony of the Project for Flood Protection, donated by Japan, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, March 4, 2019. (Reuters)

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Monday he planned to visit Myanmar for talks with the country's military rulers and to help mend divisions within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Myanmar's standing as a member of the 10-country Asean has been thrown into the spotlight by a Feb 1 coup, but in comments during a ceremony in Prey Veng province Hun Sen said Myanmar was a "family member of Asean" and it was time to strengthen the grouping.


