Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Philippines bans travellers from France to prevent Omicron spread
World

Philippines bans travellers from France to prevent Omicron spread

published : 8 Dec 2021 at 18:09

writer: Reuters

Medical workers in protective suits administer vaccines at a coliseum in Makati City, suburban Manila on Nov 29, 2021, as the Southeast Asian nation launched a three-day vaccination drive targeting nine million people as young as 12 in an effort to accelerate the roll-out of jabs, amidst the threat of heavily mutated coronavirus variant Omicron.
Medical workers in protective suits administer vaccines at a coliseum in Makati City, suburban Manila on Nov 29, 2021, as the Southeast Asian nation launched a three-day vaccination drive targeting nine million people as young as 12 in an effort to accelerate the roll-out of jabs, amidst the threat of heavily mutated coronavirus variant Omicron.

MANILA: The Philippines will ban travellers coming from France to prevent the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, the presidential office said on Wednesday.

The ban, which applies to everyone who has been in France in the past 14 days, runs from Dec 10 to Dec 15.

This adds to an earlier ban on travellers from South Africa and 13 other countries to prevent Omicron, which has yet to be detected in the Philippines.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

One killed in farm truck, 18-wheeler collision

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The driver of an e-taen farm truck was killed in a collision with a trailer truck in Chok Chai district on Wednesday morning.

13:07
World

Sealand: the 'micronation' defying the UK and Covid

SEALAND: It's a hulking metal-and-concrete platform in the North Sea that has been run as an independent micronation in defiance of the UK government for the last 54 years. But even on Sealand, some 11 kilometres off the coast of southeast England, visitors have to show a negative Covid-19 test before being winched up onto the deck.

12:58
Thailand

Jailed

The Supreme Court sentences construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta to a prison term of two years and six months for hunting in Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary nearly four years ago.

12:50