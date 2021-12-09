Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Sinovac says Omicron data to take time
World

Sinovac says Omicron data to take time

published : 9 Dec 2021 at 12:29

writer: Bloomberg News

A health worker prepares to administer a booster dose of the Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine at a Selcare clinic in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, on Wednesday. (Bloomberg photo)
A health worker prepares to administer a booster dose of the Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine at a Selcare clinic in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, on Wednesday. (Bloomberg photo)

China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd, whose coronavirus vaccine is the most widely used globally with 2.3 billion doses shipped out, said it’s testing its inactivated shot against Omicron in a number of laboratory studies but that any results would take time.

The update comes as Pfizer Inc, which makes the world’s second-most used vaccine with BioNTech SE, said that neutralising antibody levels fell against Omicron compared to the original strain of the virus, but that a booster shot should provide people sufficient protection. 

Beijing-based Sinovac is currently undertaking the same sort of study that Pfizer did, which uses a pseudovirus, a genetically modified stand-in for the real pathogen, said a company representative on Thursday. That will provide the first and quickest insight into how much potency its shot still retains for Omicron. The company declined to say when it would be able to release results. 

How well Sinovac’s shot holds up against Omicron is a question of significant consequence for much of the developing world reliant on the Chinese vaccine, which is easier to store and administer than the messenger RNA immunisations.

While still highly effective at warding off serious illness and death, it protects much less against transmission and symptomatic disease than the mRNA vaccines for the original strain of the virus and for the delta variant. 

The company said it has also obtained the Omicron variant and is studying how well vaccine-induced antibodies can respond to the live virus. 

Concerns are swirling globally that Omicron could deal the world a bigger blow than even Delta, and the World Health Organization has cautioned that it could fuel surges with "severe consequences." But a jump in cases in South Africa in the wake of the variant’s emergence hasn’t yet overwhelmed hospitals, leading to some optimism that it may only cause mostly mild illness. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

France releases Khashoggi suspect, admits identity mistaken

PARIS: French authorities said Wednesday they had released a man arrested on suspicion of playing a role in the 2018 Istanbul murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, after realising he was not the same individual on an arrest warrant issued by Turkey.

8 Dec 2021
World

Death toll from Indonesia volcano eruption rises to 39

The death toll from the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru has risen to 39, authorities said Wednesday, as rescuers scrambled to retrieve more bodies under the threat of further volcanic activity.

8 Dec 2021
Thailand

Female employer accused of face-deforming torture

A female employer and her close aide were arrested in Sing Buri province for allegedly torturing and assaulting a male employee, leaving his face deformed and his battered penis infected.

8 Dec 2021