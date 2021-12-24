Section
Cambodia's ruling party endorses PM Hun Sen's son as future leader
World

Cambodia's ruling party endorses PM Hun Sen's son as future leader

published : 24 Dec 2021 at 12:34

writer: Reuters

Then arrmy chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong and Cambodian army chief Gen Hun Manet review the honour guards during the welcome ceremony at the Royal Thai Army headquarters on April 2, 2019. Prime Minister Hun Sen's son was endorsed by the Cambodia People's Party on Friday to be a future prime ministerial candidate. (Reuters photo)
Then arrmy chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong and Cambodian army chief Gen Hun Manet review the honour guards during the welcome ceremony at the Royal Thai Army headquarters on April 2, 2019. Prime Minister Hun Sen's son was endorsed by the Cambodia People's Party on Friday to be a future prime ministerial candidate. (Reuters photo)

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia's longtime ruling party voted to endorse Prime Minister Hun Sen's eldest son as "future prime minister", local media reported on Friday, but did not specify a time frame for when he might succeed his father, who has been in power for 36 years.

The Central Committee of the Cambodia People's Party unanimously voted Hun Munet, 44, to be a future prime ministerial candidate, local outlet Freshnews reported.

