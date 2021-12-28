Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Indonesia says detects first locally transmitted Omicron case
World

Indonesia says detects first locally transmitted Omicron case

published : 28 Dec 2021 at 13:25

writer: Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesian health authorities were conducting contact tracing on Tuesday after detecting the Southeast Asian country's first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the community, health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi said.

The first confirmed case was a 37-year-old male who was from the city of Medan and had visited a restaurant in Jakarta's central business district earlier this month, Tarmizi told a news conference. The man had no recent history of overseas travel or contacts with international travellers, Tarmizi said, adding he was asymptomatic and was in isolation at a Jakarta hospital.

Earlier this month, President Joko Widodo urged people to stick to health protocols after authorities said that an employee at an isolation hospital in Jakarta had tested positive for the variant.

Health authorities say that there have been 47 confirmed cases of Omicron in Indonesia, mostly imported cases of the variant, which experts say in initial studies appears to be more contagious but less virulent than previous variants.

Indonesia, which is the world's fourth most populous country, has suffered one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia with over 4.2 million infections and 144,000 deaths.

But after cases peaked in July due to the spread of the transmissible Delta variant, infections have fallen sharply in Indonesia and remained low. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Few people at opening of Korat New Year countdown

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The opening of the five-day "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022 - Amazing New Chapters @ Nakhon Ratchasima" celebration fell flat on Monday night, with only a small number of people turning up.

11:20
Business

Emerging markets seen rising in 2022, but not until July

Emerging-market assets are set to rise in 2022 as moderating inflation and accelerating growth trigger gains, but that won’t happen until the second half of the year.

10:49
World

US, Russia to hold arms control, Ukraine talks early January

WASHINGTON: The United States and Russia will hold much-anticipated talks in January, a White House official told AFP Monday, with the rivals due to negotiate on nuclear arms control and mounting tensions over Ukraine.

10:45