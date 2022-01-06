Section
Vietnam: Economy faces more virus-related risks

published : 6 Jan 2022 at 11:25

writer: Bloomberg News

A man passes walks past a billboard on the Covid-19 coronavirus in Ho Chi Minh City on Dec 4, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh warned his country's economy will continue to face pandemic-related risks ranging from a widening state budget deficit to rising bank bad debts this year, according to the government's website.

Chinh said the challenges will require "very skillful" measures, the website reported, citing the premier during a meeting with local government officials on Wednesday.

The difficulties facing the economy include struggling businesses, disbursement of public investments at a multi-year low, the state budget’s increasing non-recurring revenue and the pandemic’s affect on efforts to restructure the economy, the prime minister said.  

