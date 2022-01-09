Section
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir undergoes medical procedure
published : 9 Jan 2022 at 15:41

writer: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reacts during an interview with Reuters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct 16, 2020. (Reuters)
KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, successfully underwent an "elective medical procedure" and is expected to be discharged in a few days, the National Heart Institute said on Sunday.

"The procedure was uneventful and went as planned," the institute said in a statement.

Mahathir was admitted into the institute on Friday, the second time in as many months that he has been hospitalised.

Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, was admitted on Dec 16 before being discharged a week later. 

