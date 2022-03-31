Israelis, Palestinians clash, leaving 3 dead

Relatives of a Palestinian man, who was killed by Israeli forces according to medics during a raid, react his death in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

Two Palestinians were killed in an exchange of gunfire with Israeli forces in the West Bank, and another was shot dead after a stabbing attack, heightening tensions days before the start of a holiday period that has officials concerned of more widespread violence.

More than a dozen Palestinians were injured in a raid by Israeli soldiers in Jenin, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. A Palestinian assailant was killed after knifing a 28-year-old Israeli on a bus just south of Jerusalem on Thursday morning. The victim is in a serious condition, according to Israel’s emergency medical service.

Almost a year ago, Israel fought an 11-day war with Gazan militants that was set off in part due to clashes with Israeli forces in the Al Aqsa Compound in Jerusalem during Ramadan, the month-long holiday considered the holiest period in Islam.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said late Wednesday that the country is in the midst of “a murderous wave of terror” after a string of attacks in recent days left 11 dead, most of whom were Jews. Israel has put police on high alert and bolstered security forces with additional troops in the West Bank.

High-level Israeli officials have been meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and King Abdullah II of Jordan in a bid to calm tensions ahead of the convergence of Muslim, Jewish and Christian holidays next month. Abbas condemned one of the attacks earlier this week -- rare for a Palestinian leader -- warning that the bloodshed could spiral out of control.