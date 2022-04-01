Aid convoys unable to reach Ukraine's Mariupol

This general view taken Wednesday shows fire and smoke lighting up the night sky, east of Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Photo: AFP)

The United Nations said relief convoys have so far failed to reach Mariupol after the port city has been devastated by weeks of shelling by Russian forces, but aid including food and medicine arrived in the northeastern city of Sumy.

Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine were set to resume Friday, according to a top Ukrainian official. Russia agreed to hand back control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant to Ukraine, the International Atomic Energy Agency said, citing Ukrainian officials, after Moscow’s forces gained control of the highly contaminated area still suffering from the effects of one of the world’s worst nuclear disasters.

President Vladimir Putin said Russia would continue supplying gas to Europe even as it demands customers pay in rubles, easing fears the change could lead to damaging disruptions.

United States President Joe Biden said there are signs Putin has fired or detained key advisers, who might have been too afraid to convey accurate information about troubles with Moscow’s invasion of its neighbour.

- Russia will not ask EU to end sanctions -

The RIA news agency quoted a Russian foreign ministry official as saying on Friday that Russia will not ask the European Union to end sanctions and has a sufficient "margin of safety".

"The European Union is not the centre of the universe," said Nikolai Kobrinets, head of the European cooperation department at the ministry.

- EU to seek China rethink over Russia ties -

On Friday, the EU holds a virtual summit with China on Friday amid increasing alarm over Beijing's growing proximity with Moscow and its reluctance to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold the videoconference with EU leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, carrying through on an annual exercise that was skipped last year as tensions simmered.

"The meeting will focus on the role we are urging China to play, to be on the side of the principles of international law without ambiguity and exert all the necessary influence and pressure on Russia," said French European affairs minister Clement Beaune, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency.

"This was not the initial purpose of the summit, but it necessarily became one," Beaune said, though he insisted other topics such as climate and trade "would not disappear".

The EU-China summit is usually an effort to deepen trade ties. But last year's exchange of tit-for-tat sanctions over the plight of China's Uyghur minority, followed by Beijing's trade coercion of EU-member Lithuania over Taiwan, soured preparations for the meeting.

Relations have suffered further as Beijing abstains from condemning Moscow's assault on Ukraine. Some in the EU see the emergence of a Chinese-Russian bloc against the US, EU and their more liberal-minded allies.

In a meeting with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday said that "China-Russia cooperation has no limits", repeating a line used by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi.

The friendship between Russia and China "is clearly directed towards creating a new world order in which authoritarian great power politics would dominate over the international rule of law," said German MEP Reinhard Buetikofer, a frequent critic of Beijing.

But given China's close commercial ties to Europe, "China's ways of dealing with Russia's aggression is a convoluted effort to be on Russia's side without paying too much of a price for that," added Buetikofer, one of several MEPs sanctioned by China.