Pope considering trip to Kyiv

Pope Francis boards his plane from a lift designed for the boarding and off boarding of reduced mobility passengers on Saturday at Rome's Fiumicino airport, as he departs for a two-day trip to Malta. (Photo: AFP)

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE: Pope Francis said on Saturday that he was considering a trip to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Asked by a reporter on the plane taking him from Rome to Malta if he was considering an invitation made by Ukrainian political and religious authorities, Francis answered: "Yes, it is on the table." He gave no further details.

Francis has been invited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Ukraine's Byzantine-rite Catholic Church and Ukraine's ambassador to the Vatican, Andriy Yurash.

He has spoken on the phone with Zelenskiy and Shevchuk.

Since the invasion, which Russia calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise Ukraine, the pope has strongly condemned what he has called an "unjustified aggression" and denounced "atrocities."

But he has only referred to Russia directly in prayers, such as during a special global event for peace on March 25.

A dog walks in front of a damaged armoured personal carrier in Kyiv on Friday, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues. (Photo: Reuters)

- Russia slowly leaving -

In Ukraine, President Zelenskiy said in a video address on Saturday that Russian troops are slowly leaving parts of Ukraine’s northern region.

Russian troops have withdrawn from Hostomel airport near Kyiv, which they captured in the first days of the invasion, according to the United Kingdom.

The United States is sending another US$300 million in military and medical assistance to Ukraine, including Switchblade dive-bombing drones. President Joe Biden’s administration will help allies move Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine to support its defences, the New York Times reported.

President Xi Jinping said China finds the situation in Ukraine “deeply regrettable.” He held a virtual summit Friday with European Union leaders, who said they expect Beijing at the very least not to interfere with sanctions imposed on Russia.

A call between Chinese President Xi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is just a matter a time, according to a Chinese diplomat.