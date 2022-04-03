Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Singapore won’t tighten rules if Covid cases rise: Straits Times
World

Singapore won’t tighten rules if Covid cases rise: Straits Times

published : 3 Apr 2022 at 16:38

writer: Bloomberg

Travellers queue for self check-in before departure at Changi International Airport on Friday, as Singapore reopened its land and air borders to travellers fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus. (AFP photo)
Travellers queue for self check-in before departure at Changi International Airport on Friday, as Singapore reopened its land and air borders to travellers fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus. (AFP photo)

Singapore will not need to tighten pandemic measures even if the number of Covid-19 cases starts to rise again, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong told The Straits Times.

The easing of international travel restrictions will allow more workers to come into Singapore, with labour levels in the country’s construction sector expected to reach “previous levels” by the middle of the year, the newspaper cited Wong as saying. Increased inflationary pressure should be alleviated by the additional labour, he said in the report.

The city state is on the lookout for a potential resurgence in Covid cases after implementing the biggest easing of restrictions since the pandemic began. Rules for eating out at restaurants, travelling into the country and mask-wearing while outdoors are among the swathe of measures that were loosened starting from late-March.

The newspaper cited Health Minister Ong Ye Kung as saying that rules restricting the movement and entry of unvaccinated Singaporeans would not be reviewed until the country’s hospital situation was “completely stable.”

Both ministers warned the situation could still worsen enough to affect their predictions, according to the report.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Taliban bans drug cultivation, including lucrative opium

KABUL: The Taliban announced on Sunday a ban on the cultivation of narcotics in Afghanistan, the world's biggest opium producer.

17:51
World

Missile strikes rock Odesa in south Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine: Latest developments in the Russian war on Ukraine.

17:06
Thailand

PPRP aims to win 150 House seats at general election

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has set a target of at least 150 seats in the House of Representatives at the next general election, new party secretary-general Santi Prompat said on Sunday.

16:44