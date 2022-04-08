Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
UK says Russian forces have fully withdrawn from northern Ukraine
World

UK says Russian forces have fully withdrawn from northern Ukraine

published : 8 Apr 2022 at 12:16

writer: Reuters

Liubov Khomenko walks through her destroyed house, a victim of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the village of Andriivka, in the Kyiv region of Ukraine, on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)
Liubov Khomenko walks through her destroyed house, a victim of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the village of Andriivka, in the Kyiv region of Ukraine, on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

LONDON: Russian forces have now fully withdrawn from northern Ukraine to Belarus and Russia, British military intelligence said on Friday.

At least some of these Russian forces will be transferred to East Ukraine to fight in the Donbas, the Ministry of Defence said on its Twitter account.

The forces will require replenishment before being deployed further east, with any mass redeployment from the north likely to take at least a week, the ministry added.

The ministry said Russian shelling of cities in the east and south continues and Russian forces have advanced further south from the city of Izium, which remains under their control.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.  

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Pareena undeterred by 'political death penalty'

Disgraced and now former Palang Pracharath MP Pareena Kraikupt said she will continue her political activities, despite the Supreme Court delivering her the "political death penalty".

13:12
Video

This Week's Top Stories April 8

This week: new Covid variants, arrival increases, Tangmo confession and sex video earning stats

12:59
Life

Pink Floyd release 1st new song in 28 yrs to aid Ukraine

British rock band Pink Floyd released their first new song in 28 years to support Ukraine on Friday, with proceeds from "Hey Hey Rise Up" going to relief organisations.

12:50