Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
YouTube removes channel promoting future Hong Kong leader
World

YouTube removes channel promoting future Hong Kong leader

published : 20 Apr 2022 at 15:48

writer: AFP

Hong Kong’s former chief secretary John Lee speaks to the media in Hong Kong on April 15, 2022, during campaigning for the city’s chief executive position. (Photo: AFP)
Hong Kong’s former chief secretary John Lee speaks to the media in Hong Kong on April 15, 2022, during campaigning for the city’s chief executive position. (Photo: AFP)

United States video hosting service YouTube Wednesday suspended a channel promoting Hong Kong official John Lee's uncontested bid to be the city's next leader, saying the move was in compliance with sanctions against the ex-security chief.

Lee is expected to be appointed the business hub's new chief executive by a committee of 1,500 Beijing loyalists next month. He faces no rivals.

But he has nonetheless worked to promote his uncontested campaign, running a promotional page on Facebook as well as YouTube.

Parent company Google defended the decision to remove his channel, saying the move was following US sanctions, which ban American companies and individuals from providing services to targeted officials.

"After review and consistent with these policies, we terminated the Johnlee2022 YouTube channel," a company spokesperson said.

Tam Yiu-chung, a campaign director for Lee as well as Hong Kong's sole representative to China's top lawmaking body, confirmed receiving word from YouTube of the decision.

"They simply said we have violated their relevant policies," Tam said. "We find this completely unreasonable."

Tam said he regretted YouTube's decision and insisted Lee's bid to lead Hong Kong would not be affected.

"They cannot stop us from disseminating information of our campaign and our candidate to the public," he said.

Lee was among 11 top Hong Kong and Beijing officials to be sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2020 in the wake of the central government's imposition of a sweeping law aimed at snuffing out dissent in the financial hub.

Other officials sanctioned include outgoing Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, former police chiefs Chris Tang and Stephen Lo, as well as Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Police charge man who attacked women in city shopping mall

Police have pressed three charges against a man who attacked two women with a knife at CentralWorld shopping mall in the Ratchaprasong commercial area of Bangkok on Tuesday afternoon.

16:20
Thailand

'New choice'

Uttama Savanayana, a former key figure in the coalition government, elected leader of the new Sarng Anacot Thai Party, and will back Somkid Jatusripitak for prime minister.

16:04
Thailand

Another woman accuses Prinn

Another woman has registered a sexual harassment complaint against Prinn Panitchpakdi, taking the total to 15, a lawyer working on the cases said on Wednesday.

16:02