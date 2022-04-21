Section
Russia fines Google over YouTube "fakes" - Tass

published : 21 Apr 2022 at 15:31

writer: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's state communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, is reflected in a laptop screen showing Google start page, in this picture illustration taken May 27, 2021. (Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's state communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, is reflected in a laptop screen showing Google start page, in this picture illustration taken May 27, 2021. (Reuters)

Russia fined Alphabet Inc's Google 4 million roubles (1.7 million baht) for failing to delete what it terms "fake" information about its special operation in Ukraine, the Tass news agency reported on Thursday.

Russia's communications watchdog said earlier this month that it was taking steps to punish Google for "spreading fakes" on YouTube, and has previously warned the US company that it would be fined if it failed to comply.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

