Fresh clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound

Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli police at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday. (Photos: AFP, Reuters)

New clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators broke out Friday morning at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, an AFP photographer said.

Israeli police entered the compound and Palestinian youths threw stones at them, according to the photographer, who said there were a few injuries.