Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Singapore police investigating death of Fila Philippines CEO
World

Singapore police investigating death of Fila Philippines CEO

published : 27 Apr 2022 at 14:32

writer: Bloomberg

(Screengrab from Business Model Channel on YouTube)
(Screengrab from Business Model Channel on YouTube)

Singapore police are investigating the death of the chief executive officer and owner of the Philippines distributor for the South Korea-based sportswear firm Fila Holdings Corp, Cris Albert.

“Preliminary investigations do not suspect foul play,” the Singapore Police Force said in a statement Wednesday.

Police were alerted around 1.05am on April 23 about the “unnatural” death, which occurred at the Fullerton Bay Hotel, and Albert was pronounced dead at the scene. Fila Philippines confirmed the death of the 52-year-old Filipino entrepreneur in a Facebook post Monday.

The businesswoman, who is also known as Maricris Abad Santos Albert, was also the CEO of Isport Life Inc, which is the sole distributor and licensee of Fila products in the Philippines, according to a description on the Fila Philippines website.

The profile notes that Albert graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from Assumption College Makati, Philippines. Her mother, Wanda Louwallien, was a former supermodel and show choreographer.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Malaysia scraps Covid tests for travellers, outdoor mask mandate

Malaysia has relaxed restrictions, including mask mandates and testing at airports, as the Southeast Asian nation adjusts to living with Covid-19.

15:58
Business

Truckers' ultimatum

Truck owners say they'll hike freight charges by 20% if the government lifts the diesel price cap this Sunday.

15:47
Life

Bieber to play BKK

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber will perform in Bangkok on Nov 6 with tickets - some priced 16,500 baht - to go on sale on Friday.

15:36