Singapore police investigating death of Fila Philippines CEO

(Screengrab from Business Model Channel on YouTube)

Singapore police are investigating the death of the chief executive officer and owner of the Philippines distributor for the South Korea-based sportswear firm Fila Holdings Corp, Cris Albert.

“Preliminary investigations do not suspect foul play,” the Singapore Police Force said in a statement Wednesday.

Police were alerted around 1.05am on April 23 about the “unnatural” death, which occurred at the Fullerton Bay Hotel, and Albert was pronounced dead at the scene. Fila Philippines confirmed the death of the 52-year-old Filipino entrepreneur in a Facebook post Monday.

The businesswoman, who is also known as Maricris Abad Santos Albert, was also the CEO of Isport Life Inc, which is the sole distributor and licensee of Fila products in the Philippines, according to a description on the Fila Philippines website.

The profile notes that Albert graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from Assumption College Makati, Philippines. Her mother, Wanda Louwallien, was a former supermodel and show choreographer.