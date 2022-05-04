Vietnam reports first day without a covid death since Aug 21

Students walk into a school as the coronavirus disease norms for schools have been relaxed and reopened in Hanoi on Feb 8, 2022. (Reuters photo)

Vietnam on Tuesday reported its first day without an official death from Covid-19 since Aug 21 as recorded daily infections have dropped significantly in recent weeks, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Vietnam’s seven-day local infection average dropped to 5,121 a day on Tuesday, down from a seven-day average of 75,319 reported on April 3, according to the ministry's publication Suc Khoe Doi Song. The nation’s seven-day average of deaths dropped to two a day from 42 a day a month earlier.

The country has administered two vaccine shots to 100% of its adult population and provided three shots to 57.4% of them, according to the ministry.