Vietnam reports first day without a covid death since Aug 21
published : 4 May 2022 at 11:29
writer: Bloomberg
Vietnam on Tuesday reported its first day without an official death from Covid-19 since Aug 21 as recorded daily infections have dropped significantly in recent weeks, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
Vietnam’s seven-day local infection average dropped to 5,121 a day on Tuesday, down from a seven-day average of 75,319 reported on April 3, according to the ministry's publication Suc Khoe Doi Song. The nation’s seven-day average of deaths dropped to two a day from 42 a day a month earlier.
The country has administered two vaccine shots to 100% of its adult population and provided three shots to 57.4% of them, according to the ministry.