Zelensky launches crowdfunding platform to help win war
World

published : 5 May 2022 at 18:01

writer: AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears on screen to address people at the City Hall Square in Copenhagen on Wednesday. (AFP photo)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday launched a global crowdfunding platform to help Kyiv win the war with Russia and rebuild the country's infrastructure.

"In one click, you can donate funds to protect our defenders, to save our civilians and to rebuild Ukraine," Zelensky said in English in a video on his Twitter page, launching the United24 platform. "Every donation matters for victory."

Nine weeks into Russia's invasion, Ukrainian cities have suffered vast destruction.

"All funds will be transferred to the national bank of Ukraine and allocated to the relevant ministries," Zelensky said, indicating that his government would give an update "every 24 hours" about how the money was being used.

The Ukrainian leader called on ordinary people around the world to help Kyiv defeat Moscow.

"Only together we have the potential to stop the war and to rebuild what Russia has destroyed."

He said Ukraine will "always remember" their contributions.

Kyiv has received Western military aid, but its army remains far smaller than Russia's.

Zelensky, 44, has addressed parliaments around the world on an almost daily basis, appealing for support amid Moscow's attack.

