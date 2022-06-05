Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Volcano erupts in the Philippines
World

Volcano erupts in the Philippines

published : 5 Jun 2022 at 15:07

writer: AFP

Plumes of smoke rise from the Bulusan Volcano in Juban, Sorsogon Province, Philippines in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. (Andrea Grino/Handout via REUTERS)
Plumes of smoke rise from the Bulusan Volcano in Juban, Sorsogon Province, Philippines in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. (Andrea Grino/Handout via REUTERS)

A volcano in the eastern Philippines spewed a huge, dark cloud on Sunday, prompting evacuations from ash-covered towns while authorities warned of possible further eruptions.

The blast from Bulusan volcano in the rural Sorsogon province lasted about 17 minutes, sending a grey plume shooting up at least one kilometre, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

In response, authorities raised the alert to one on the 5-level system, indicating "low-level unrest".

"There was a phreatic eruption of the Bulusan volcano, meaning the explosion was caused by the boiling water under the crater," institute head Renato Solidum told local radio DZBB.

The institute said ash affected two towns in Sorsogon, about 500 kilometres south of the capital Manila, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

In Juban town, two villages experienced "zero visibility" due to the heavy ash and a fire truck was deployed to clear the area, disaster office staff Dennis Despabiladeras said.

"The evacuation is ongoing there, but our priority is senior citizens and those with asthma," he told AFP.

The Manila airport authority said no flights have been affected by the eruption so far, though pilots have been warned about coming near the area.

Authorities reminded residents that entry into the four-kilometre radius around the volcano is prohibited and advised those living next to it to be cautious "due to the increased possibilities of sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions".

Residents near the valleys and rivers were also ordered to be vigilant for mud and stream flows in the event of heavy rainfall.

Bulusan volcano has been active in recent years, with a dozen similar eruptions recorded in 2016 and 2017.

The Philippines is located in the seismically active Pacific "Ring of Fire" and has over 20 active volcanoes.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

N. Korea fires 8 missiles, testing Biden with launch record

North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles Sunday, pushing it to a record number of launches in a single year under Kim Jong Un, who appears ready to further ratchet up tensions with his first test of a nuclear device since 2017.

15:43
World

Volcano erupts in the Philippines

A volcano in the eastern Philippines spewed a huge, dark cloud on Sunday, prompting evacuations from ash-covered towns while authorities warned of possible further eruptions.

15:07
World

Australia says Indonesia trip shows importance of bilateral relationship

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday his trip to Indonesia just over two weeks after he was elected showed the importance his new government places on ties between the two countries as it works to focus more on Southeast Asia.

15:03