Singapore names Wong as Deputy PM as succession plan advances

FILE PHOTO: Singapore Minister Lawrence Wong seen in this picture at the Southeast Asian Games in 2015. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said Wong would succeed him as PM. (Singapore SEA Games Organising Committee / Action Images via Reuters)

Singapore’s Finance Minister Lawrence Wong was named deputy prime minister in a minor cabinet reshuffle Monday, advancing a succession plan that would see him eventually take over from Lee Hsien Loong as the country’s next leader.

“The next generation leadership is taking shape,” Lee said in a Facebook post. “I ask everyone to give your full support to this important transition, to steer Singapore safely out of the pandemic and into a brighter future.”

Wong, 49, becomes one of two deputy prime ministers to Lee. Heng Swee Keat remains as a deputy premier although he stepped aside last year as heir apparent, saying he would be too old to take over once the pandemic was over.