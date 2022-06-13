Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Malaysia to table bill ending death penalty in October
World

Malaysia to table bill ending death penalty in October

published : 13 Jun 2022 at 14:22

writer: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO Shamini Darshni Kaliemuthu (left) and Brian Yap, representatives from Amnesty International Malaysia, hold copies of a report on the death penalty in Malaysia, during its launch in Petaling Jaya on Oct 10, 2019. (AFP)
FILE PHOTO Shamini Darshni Kaliemuthu (left) and Brian Yap, representatives from Amnesty International Malaysia, hold copies of a report on the death penalty in Malaysia, during its launch in Petaling Jaya on Oct 10, 2019. (AFP)

Malaysia expects capital punishment will no longer be mandatory in the country by January, once it obtains the required approvals from parliament, according to Law Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The government intends to table the draft laws in parliament by October, and it will need to go through both the House of Representatives and the Senate, he said at a briefing on Monday.

Malaysia on Friday announced it had agreed to abolish the mandatory death sentence. The move would allow courts to mete out substitute punishments in cases that currently carry a mandatory death sentence. The 11 such offenses include those committed against the king, terrorism and murder.

To be sure, the neighbouring country has no plans to abolish the death penalty altogether, so judges would still have the option of choosing capital punishment in those cases, said Wan Junaidi.

“I haven’t agreed with the death penalty since 1978,” he said. “So if there are many more of the younger generations thinking along the same line, then perhaps one day we will see the end of the death penalty as well.”

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Life

Revellers on cloud 9 at cannabis festival in Nakhon Pathom

The pungent smell of smoke was unmistakable as revellers celebrated under the stars at a major annabis festival following the kingdom's decision to begin relaxing the laws around the drug.

15:49
Thailand

Couple dead in mysterious circumstances

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A man and his wife were found dead in mysterious circumstances at their house in Wang Nam Khieo district on Monday morning, police said.

15:31
Business

BoI approves B36bn Foxconn-PTT EV battery JV

The Board of Investment (BoI) on Monday approved a joint venture worth 36.1 billion baht between Taiwan's Foxconn and PTT Plc to produce batteries for electric vehicles.

15:26