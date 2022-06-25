Section
Large tuberculosis cluster emerges in Singapore
World

Large tuberculosis cluster emerges in Singapore

published : 25 Jun 2022 at 12:17

writer: Bloomberg News

Customers at the Market Street Hawker Centre during lunch hour in Singapore, on April 26, 2022. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Customers at the Market Street Hawker Centre during lunch hour in Singapore, on April 26, 2022. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Singapore has imposed mandatory screening for tuberculosis in an apartment block after about 170 people tested positive for the infectious disease.

Stallholders, shop owners and their employees who are located in the complex will also be tested, the Ministry of Health said in a statement Friday. An earlier voluntary round of screening found about 30% of 574 residents and workers testing positive, and those who have not participated must now do so.

The health ministry said tuberculosis is endemic in Singapore and is not uncommon in Singaporeans. The prevalence of tuberculosis infection as high as 29% among those aged 70 to 79 years and is curable. Its spread is also preventable, the government said.

