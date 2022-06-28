Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Philippines Supreme Court rejects last bid to thwart incoming president Marcos
World

Philippines Supreme Court rejects last bid to thwart incoming president Marcos

published : 28 Jun 2022 at 15:33

writer: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Philippine president-elect Ferdinand
FILE PHOTO: Philippine president-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, speaks during a news conference at his headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 23, 2022. (Reuters)

MANILA: Philippines Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a final bid to disqualify President-elect Ferdinand Marcos from last month's election, local media reported, clearing the way for his inauguration later this week.

Marcos, 64, the son and namesake of Philippines' notorious late dictator who ruled for two decades, won the May 9 election in a landslide and will be sworn in on Thursday for a six-year term.

Activists had appealed to the top court to overturn the election commission's dismissal of their petitions, which sought his disqualification before the ballot on the grounds of decades-old tax violations, which they argued made him ineligible to run.

The Supreme Court justices unanimously dismissed the consolidated cases, media reported. The court did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation and details of its decision had yet to be published.

The Marcos camp had long dismissed the petitions as efforts by his opponents to hobble his campaign. His team did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

The Marcos family's patriarch ruled for 20 years, during which time he, his family and cronies amassed an estimated $10 billion in ill-gotten wealth, a government commission found.

The Marcos family has denied wrongdoing.

They have been the subject of numerous court cases since their return from self-imposed exile in the 1990s having fled a 1986 "people power" revolution that overthrew the last Marcos administration. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Oil levy decision expected on Wednesday

Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow expects a decision on Wednesday on the extent of oil refiners' contributions to the state Oil Fuel Fund to help keep pump prices down.

16:03
World

Russia says missile hit on weapons depot in Kremenchuk caused fire at mall

LONDON: Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday said it fired missiles against a weapons depot in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, with the subsequent explosion of ammunition triggering a fire in a nearby shopping mall.

15:51
Thailand

OnlyFans couple surrender over sex videos made at resort

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The couple featured in three viral sex videos shown on the subscription-based OnlyFans social media platform have turned themselves in to police and admitted to recording them in a room at a resort in Wang Nam Khieo district.

15:38