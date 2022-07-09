Protesters storm Sri Lanka president's home

Demonstrators react to tear gas used by police during a protest demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, near the president's residence in Colombo on Saturday. (Reuters Photo)

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s prime minister on Saturday called an emergency meeting of political party leaders after protesters stormed the president’s official residence in Colombo, amid growing anger over the government’s handling of an economic crisis.

Ranil Wickremesinghe also requested the speaker to summon parliament, a statement from the prime minister’s office said.

Wickremesinghe is next in the line of succession if President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns, as protesters have been demanding for weeks.

Thousands of demonstrators broke through police barricades outside the president’s official residence on Saturday, braving tear gas and water cannons.

Some protesters, holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets, broke into the residence, video footage from local the local TV channel NewsFirst showed.

Rajapaksa left his official residence at about 10am, his secretary Gamini Senarath said over the phone, adding that he could not contact the leader currently and didn’t know his whereabouts.

“The president was escorted to safety,” a defence source told AFP. “He is still the president, he is being protected by a military unit.”

A Facebook livestream from inside the residence showed hundreds of protesters, some draped in flags, packing into rooms and corridors, shouting slogans against Rajapaksa.

Hundreds also milled about on the grounds outside the colonial-era white-washed building. No security officials were visible.

At least 21 people, including two police were injured and hospitalised in the ongoing protests, hospital sources told Reuters.

Civil-rights activists, religious leaders and artists were among thousands from across the island who gathered Saturday at an oceanfront protest site near the presidential residence.

Omalpe Sobitha, a senior Buddhist monk and an outspoken critic of the government, told reporters the crisis is not the result of famine or natural disaster but misgovernance.

Sri Lanka is in the worst tailspin of its independent history, with inflation seen hitting 70%. It has been facing shortages of everything from fuel to medicine for months, prompting protests that led to the resignations of all the Rajapaksa family members who were in the government, except for the president.

Rajapaksa has side-stepped incessant demands for his resignation. Hoping to defuse the crisis, he appointed Wickremesinghe, his long-time opponent, as prime minister in May.

Police imposed a curfew in and around parts of Colombo on Friday night after thousands of university students, who had marched toward Rajapaksa’s residence, were tear-gassed.

Earlier this week, a Colombo court rejected a government request to bar the protesters from being in close proximity to the president’s official residence.

Economic activity in Sri Lanka has come to a grinding halt, with residents urged to stay home until Sunday to save fuel. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka on Thursday raised its benchmark lending interest rate by one percentage point to 15.5% as prices continued their record rise in June, driven by the shortages and dwindling foreign-exchange reserves.