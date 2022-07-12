Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Myanmar junta chief visits Moscow
World

Myanmar junta chief visits Moscow

published : 12 Jul 2022 at 16:31

writer: AFP

FILE PHOTO: This screengrab provided via AFPTV and taken from a broadcast by Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV) in Myanmar on March 26, 2021 shows Russia's Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin (LEFT) receiving a medal from Myanmar armed forces chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw. (Photo by Handout / various sources / AFP)
FILE PHOTO: This screengrab provided via AFPTV and taken from a broadcast by Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV) in Myanmar on March 26, 2021 shows Russia's Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin (LEFT) receiving a medal from Myanmar armed forces chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw. (Photo by Handout / various sources / AFP)

Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing visited Moscow Tuesday, Russian media reported, as the US vowed to put pressure on his military regime over a 2021 coup.

Russia's embassy in Myanmar told the Interfax news agency that Hlaing was in Moscow on a "private" visit.

"He plans to take part in the opening of a Myanmar cultural centre," it said.

Russian state media reported the military chief was also due to meet officials from Moscow's space and nuclear agencies.

The announcement of the visit comes two days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed to keep pressuring Myanmar's junta as he met democracy activists on a visit to neighbouring Thailand.

Since seizing power in a coup February last year, Myanmar's military government has detained thousands of pro-democracy protesters.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Storm winds batter southern villages, orchards

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Strong storm winds caused extensive damage to this southern province on Tuesday, destroying homes and knocking down fruit and rubber trees, especially in Phrom Khiri district.

17:12
World

Kyiv says hits Russian arms depot in south Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine: Kyiv said Tuesday it had launched a barrage of rockets and missiles on Russian military targets in southern Ukraine and destroyed an arms depot, in attacks that Moscow-backed authorities said had damaged homes.

16:45
World

Myanmar junta chief visits Moscow

Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing visited Moscow Tuesday, Russian media reported, as the US vowed to put pressure on his military regime over a 2021 coup.

16:31