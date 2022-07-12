Myanmar junta chief visits Moscow

FILE PHOTO: This screengrab provided via AFPTV and taken from a broadcast by Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV) in Myanmar on March 26, 2021 shows Russia's Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin (LEFT) receiving a medal from Myanmar armed forces chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw. (Photo by Handout / various sources / AFP)

Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing visited Moscow Tuesday, Russian media reported, as the US vowed to put pressure on his military regime over a 2021 coup.

Russia's embassy in Myanmar told the Interfax news agency that Hlaing was in Moscow on a "private" visit.

"He plans to take part in the opening of a Myanmar cultural centre," it said.

Russian state media reported the military chief was also due to meet officials from Moscow's space and nuclear agencies.

The announcement of the visit comes two days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed to keep pressuring Myanmar's junta as he met democracy activists on a visit to neighbouring Thailand.

Since seizing power in a coup February last year, Myanmar's military government has detained thousands of pro-democracy protesters.