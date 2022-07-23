Section
World

China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

published : 23 Jul 2022 at 13:06

writer: Xinhua

A child plays with a toy water gun amid high temperatures at a park in Xuhui district, east China's Shanghai, on July 10, 2022. (Xinhua photo)
BEIJING: China's national observatory on Saturday continued to issue a yellow alert for high temperatures as intense heat waves linger in many regions of the country.

During daylight hours on Saturday, parts of Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guizhou, Guangdong and Guangxi are expected to experience temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Centre said.

Temperatures in parts of Xinjiang, Zhejiang and Fujian may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, the centere said.

The centre advised against outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested workers exposed to high temperatures or who need to work for a long time outdoors take necessary protective measures.

China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue. 

