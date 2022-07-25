Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Bus plunges into Kenyan river valley, 34 dead
World

Bus plunges into Kenyan river valley, 34 dead

published : 25 Jul 2022 at 18:05

writer: Reuters

NAIROBI: Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday.

The Daily Nation and Standard newspapers reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when the bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge, and fell into the valley 40 metres below.

"Up to now, we have lost 14 women, 18 men and two girls, so the total deaths are 34. We have rescued 11 who are undergoing treatment in hospital," Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Nobert Komora told NTV Kenya television near the crash site.

Nation reported Komora as saying that initial investigations showed the bus's brakes may have failed, preventing its driver from properly turning on a sharp bend at the bridge.

The National Transport and Safety Authority, Kenya's transport regulator, had ordered all buses belonging to Modern Coast to suspend operations pending an investigation into the crash.

National Bureau of Statistics data shows 4,579 people died in road accidents in Kenya in 2021, a 15% increase from a year earlier. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Philippines' Marcos Jr unveils economic blueprint for 'turbulent time'

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr vowed Monday to slash poverty, rein in soaring food prices and boost renewable energy, as he unveiled an ambitious blueprint for his six-year term.

19:32
Thailand

Weak defence

Antibodies are less effective in protecting people from the now-dominant BA.5 sub-variant of Covid, medical experts say, making booster shots essential for vulnerable groups.

18:38
Business

KFC operator in Thailand explores sale of business: sources

SINGAPORE: Restaurants Development Company is exploring the sale of its KFC franchise business in Thailand, valued at roughly $300 million, as revenue rebounds with a recovery in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, three sources aware of the matter said.

18:37