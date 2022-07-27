Rare pink diamond 'largest found in 300 years'
published : 27 Jul 2022 at 11:10
writer: Bloomberg News
A rare pink diamond found in Angola may be the largest recovered in the last three centuries, according to Australian miner Lucapa Diamond Co.
The 170-carat stone from the Lulo alluvial mine has been named the “Lulo Rose,” the company and its partners, Endiama EP and Rosas & Petalas, said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. It will be sold through an international tender conducted by Angolan state-owned diamond trading firm Sodiam.
Fancy coloured diamonds, which are rarer than colourless ones, have fetched record-setting prices in recent years. The De Beers’ Cullinan blue diamond was auctioned for about US$57.5 million at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong in April.
