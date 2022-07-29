Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Blinken to attend Asean talks next week
World

Blinken to attend Asean talks next week

US Secretary of State will also meet new Philippine president in Manila

published : 29 Jul 2022 at 21:08

writer: Reuters

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to reporters before boarding his airplane at Yokota Air Base, after paying a condolence visit to Japan following the slaying of former prime minister Shinzo Abe earlier this month. (Reuters Photo)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to reporters before boarding his airplane at Yokota Air Base, after paying a condolence visit to Japan following the slaying of former prime minister Shinzo Abe earlier this month. (Reuters Photo)

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Cambodia for a US-Asean ministers’ meeting next week, during which he will address the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, Myanmar and the war in Ukraine, the State Department said on Friday.

After the meetings in Phnom Penh from Wednesday through Friday, Blinken will travel to Manila and meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo to discuss efforts to strengthen the US-Philippine alliance, the department said in a statement.

South Africa will be the top US diplomat’s next stop, from Aug 7-9, followed by visits to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. “The Secretary will focus on the role the government of Rwanda can play in reducing tensions and ongoing violence in eastern DRC,” the statement said.

In Rwanda, he will also raise the “wrongful detention” of US permanent resident Paul Rusesabagina, the department said.

Rusesabagina, 67, was sentenced in September 2021 to 25 years in prison over eight terrorism charges tied to an organisation opposed to Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s rule. He has denied all the charges and refused to take part in the trial that he and his supporters have called a political sham.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Rate hike highly likely, says top BoT official

The Bank of Thailand is highly likely to raise its key policy interest rate at its Aug 10 meeting, a senior official said on Friday, as the country’s economic recovery gains more traction and as other central banks tighten monetary policy to contain inflation.

21:19
World

Blinken to attend Asean talks next week

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Cambodia for a US-Asean ministers’ meeting next week, during which he will address the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, Myanmar and the war in Ukraine, the State Department said on Friday.

21:08
Business

Oil giants report record profits

The two largest US oil companies, Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp, reported record revenue and profits on Friday, bolstered by surging crude oil and natural gas prices and following similar results for European giants a day earlier.

20:27