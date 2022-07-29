Blinken to attend Asean talks next week

US Secretary of State will also meet new Philippine president in Manila

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to reporters before boarding his airplane at Yokota Air Base, after paying a condolence visit to Japan following the slaying of former prime minister Shinzo Abe earlier this month. (Reuters Photo)

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Cambodia for a US-Asean ministers’ meeting next week, during which he will address the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, Myanmar and the war in Ukraine, the State Department said on Friday.

After the meetings in Phnom Penh from Wednesday through Friday, Blinken will travel to Manila and meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo to discuss efforts to strengthen the US-Philippine alliance, the department said in a statement.

South Africa will be the top US diplomat’s next stop, from Aug 7-9, followed by visits to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. “The Secretary will focus on the role the government of Rwanda can play in reducing tensions and ongoing violence in eastern DRC,” the statement said.

In Rwanda, he will also raise the “wrongful detention” of US permanent resident Paul Rusesabagina, the department said.

Rusesabagina, 67, was sentenced in September 2021 to 25 years in prison over eight terrorism charges tied to an organisation opposed to Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s rule. He has denied all the charges and refused to take part in the trial that he and his supporters have called a political sham.