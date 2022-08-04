NATO chief: No reason for China to overreact
published : 4 Aug 2022 at 20:26
writer: Reuters
UTOEYA, Norway: China should not overreact to the visit to Taiwan by United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.
"The visit of Nancy Pelosi is no reason for China to overreact or threaten Taiwan or to use threatening rhetoric," Stoltenberg told Reuters.
China fired multiple missiles near Taiwan on Thursday in its biggest ever military drills in the Taiwan Strait, a day after Pelosi's visit.
"The United States and other NATO allies have paid visits with high-ranking officials to Taiwan regularly over the years, and therefore this is no reason for China to overreact," Stoltenberg said.