NATO chief: No reason for China to overreact
World

published : 4 Aug 2022 at 20:26

writer: Reuters

A woman uses her mobile phone as she walks in front of a large screen showing a news broadcast about China's military exercises encircling Taiwan, in Beijing on Aug 4, 2022. (Photo: AFP)
UTOEYA, Norway: China should not overreact to the visit to Taiwan by United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"The visit of Nancy Pelosi is no reason for China to overreact or threaten Taiwan or to use threatening rhetoric," Stoltenberg told Reuters.

China fired multiple missiles near Taiwan on Thursday in its biggest ever military drills in the Taiwan Strait, a day after Pelosi's visit.

"The United States and other NATO allies have paid visits with high-ranking officials to Taiwan regularly over the years, and therefore this is no reason for China to overreact," Stoltenberg said.

