Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Pakistan zoo cancels lion auction, plans expansion instead
World

Pakistan zoo cancels lion auction, plans expansion instead

published : 10 Aug 2022 at 14:45

writer: AFP

Lahore Safari Zoo cancelled an auction of lions from its growing pride and said it would expand current facilities instead.
Lahore Safari Zoo cancelled an auction of lions from its growing pride and said it would expand current facilities instead.

LAHORE, Pakistan: A Pakistan zoo has called off plans to auction 12 lions from its ever-growing pride to private buyers, saying it would instead create new enclosures for the big cats.

The auction planned for Thursday had drawn condemnation from the WWF, which urged authorities at Lahore Safari Zoo to instead rehome them with other government wildlife facilities.

"The main reason behind the auction was the lack of space," deputy director Tanvir Ahmed Janjua told AFP, adding officials had decided to speed up work building two new enclosures.

"Now that this issue is to be resolved soon, there is no need for the auction to take place."

Set over 200 acres, Lahore Safari Zoo is considered one of the best in the country -- where zoos are known for disregarding animal welfare.

The Lahore facility is currently home to 29 lions, six resident tigers and two jaguars.

Zoo officials had set a reserve of 150,000 Pakistan rupees ($700, 24,800 baht)) per cat -- about the same price as a cow -- but hoped each would fetch around two million rupees at auction.

Keeping lions, tigers and other exotic wildlife as pets is not uncommon in Pakistan, and is seen as a status symbol.

Wealthy owners post images and video clips of their big cats on social media, and rent them out as props for movies and photoshoots.

Janjua denied opposition from animal rights activists had led to the decision to cancel the auction.

"Should the lions breed more, and we see we are running out of space once again, then we can easily hold another auction," he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Business

Philippines confirms Russia helicopter deal cancelled over US sanctions

The Philippines has scrapped an order for 16 Russian military helicopters, an official confirmed Wednesday, following reports former president Rodrigo Duterte decided to cancel it due to US sanctions on Moscow.

16:01
Thailand

Prinn acknowledges more charges

Prinn Panitchpakdi, a former deputy leader of the Democrat Party, reported to Lumpini police on Wednesday morning to hear charges in two new cases - one for indecent exposure and the other for alleged rape.

15:59
Business

Bank of Thailand signals gradual moves after first hike since 2018

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has signalled sticking with measured moves going forward to fight inflation without derailing the economic recovery, after raising the benchmark policy rate for the first time in more than three years.

15:46