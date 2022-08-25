Former UK ambassador to Myanmar reported detained in Yangon

Vicky Bowman (Photo courtesy of Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business)

Authorities in Myanmar have detained Britain's former ambassador to the Southeast Asian nation, two people with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

Vicky Bowman, who runs the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business, and her husband, a Burmese artist, were detained on Wednesday, the sources said, seeking anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Ms Bowman has been the Director of Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business since July 2013, according to the centre's own website.

She served as ambassador of the UK to Myanmar from 2002-2006 and as second secretary in the embassy from 1990-1993. She has also worked in Brussels as Member of Cabinet of European Commissioner Chris Patten (1999-2002) and as press spokeswoman for the UK representation to the EU (1996-1999), the website says.

Reuters could not determine what they were charged with or how long they would be detained. A spokesperson for the Myanmar junta did not answer calls seeking comment. A British embassy spokesperson said: "We are concerned by the arrest of a British woman in Myanmar. We are in contact with the local authorities and are providing consular assistance."

The spokesperson did not name the individual.