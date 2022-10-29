About 50 people hurt in stampede in South Korea

A person, believed to have suffered from cardiac arrest, is transported on a stretcher in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

SEOUL: Dozens of people were injured in a stampede in Seoul as a huge crowd poured into a central district of the South Korean capital for Halloween festivities late on Saturday, according to a news agency.

Fire authorities were administrating CPR to at least 50 people in the nightlife district of Itaewon as of 11.30pm (1430 GMT) on Saturday, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Social media footage showed several people being assisted by rescue officials and private citizens at the scene. Reuters could not verify authenticity of the footage.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered the dispatch of emergency medical team to the area and said hospital beds should be prepared to minimise casualties, his office said.

The South Korean media reported that some 50 people were in cardiac arrest, following a crowd surge at the Halloween event.

A total of 142 firefighting vehicles were mobilised to the scene, Yonhap said.

