Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
About 50 people hurt in stampede in South Korea
World

About 50 people hurt in stampede in South Korea

published : 29 Oct 2022 at 23:14

writer: Reuters, Kyodo News

A person, believed to have suffered from cardiac arrest, is transported on a stretcher in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)
A person, believed to have suffered from cardiac arrest, is transported on a stretcher in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

SEOUL: Dozens of people were injured in a stampede in Seoul as a huge crowd poured into a central district of the South Korean capital for Halloween festivities late on Saturday, according to a news agency.

Fire authorities were administrating CPR to at least 50 people in the nightlife district of Itaewon as of 11.30pm (1430 GMT) on Saturday, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Social media footage showed several people being assisted by rescue officials and private citizens at the scene. Reuters could not verify authenticity of the footage.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered the dispatch of emergency medical team to the area and said hospital beds should be prepared to minimise casualties, his office said.

The South Korean media reported that some 50 people were in cardiac arrest, following a crowd surge at the Halloween event.

A total of 142 firefighting vehicles were mobilised to the scene, Yonhap said.

조대박 YouTube channel (content advisory)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

About 50 people hurt in stampede in South Korea

SEOUL: Dozens of people were injured in a stampede in Seoul as a huge crowd poured into a central district of the South Korean capital for Halloween festivities late on Saturday, according to a news agency.

29 Oct 2022
Sports

De Bruyne fires City info first place

LEICESTER, England: A stunning free kick from Kevin De Bruyne earned Manchester City a 1-0 victory at Leicester City on Saturday and moved the champions back to the top of the Premier League.

29 Oct 2022
World

Britain denies Russian claim it blew up pipeline

Britain on Saturday denied Russian claims that British navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month, calling them “false claims of an epic scale”.

29 Oct 2022