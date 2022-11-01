Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Monkeypox remains global health emergency, says WHO
World

Monkeypox remains global health emergency, says WHO

published : 1 Nov 2022 at 21:14

writer: Reuters

A woman holds a mock-up vial labeled
A woman holds a mock-up vial labeled "Monkeypox vaccine" and medical syringe in this illustration taken on May 25, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

The monkeypox outbreak continues to represent a global health emergency, which is the World Health Organization's (WHO) highest level of alert, the United Nations (UN) agency's Emergency Committee said on Tuesday.

The WHO label, a "public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)", is designed to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

The WHO said in July that the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represented a global health emergency.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Monkeypox remains global health emergency, says WHO

The monkeypox outbreak continues to represent a global health emergency, which is the World Health Organization's (WHO) highest level of alert, the United Nations (UN) agency's Emergency Committee said on Tuesday.

21:14
Business

Big shot for brewers

The cabinet has approved a draft ministerial regulation to loosen curbs on liquor production by small-scale distillers.

20:12
Thailand

Prayut: Foreign land ownership rules can change

A new bill to allow eligible foreigners to hold land ownership in Thailand are being vetted by the Council of State and it can still be changed, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday.

18:30