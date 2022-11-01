Monkeypox remains global health emergency, says WHO
published : 1 Nov 2022 at 21:14
writer: Reuters
The monkeypox outbreak continues to represent a global health emergency, which is the World Health Organization's (WHO) highest level of alert, the United Nations (UN) agency's Emergency Committee said on Tuesday.
The WHO label, a "public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)", is designed to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.
The WHO said in July that the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represented a global health emergency.
