Monkeypox remains global health emergency, says WHO

A woman holds a mock-up vial labeled "Monkeypox vaccine" and medical syringe in this illustration taken on May 25, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

The monkeypox outbreak continues to represent a global health emergency, which is the World Health Organization's (WHO) highest level of alert, the United Nations (UN) agency's Emergency Committee said on Tuesday.

The WHO label, a "public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)", is designed to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

The WHO said in July that the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represented a global health emergency.