Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Indonesia human rights body blames use of tear gas for football stampede
World

Indonesia human rights body blames use of tear gas for football stampede

published : 2 Nov 2022 at 17:07

writer: Reuters

A riot police officer fires tear gas after the league BRI Liga 1 football match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, Oct 2, 2022. (Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/via REUTERS)
A riot police officer fires tear gas after the league BRI Liga 1 football match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, Oct 2, 2022. (Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/via REUTERS)

JAKARTA: Indonesian police firing tear gas was the main trigger for a deadly football stampede at a stadium in East Java last month, the country's human rights commission found in a report on the incident released on Wednesday.

Officials from the human rights commission (Komnas HAM) said 135 people had died in the stampede, mostly from asphyxiation, after the match at Kanjuruhan stadium on Oct 1.

Indonesian authorities and the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) have faced questions and criticism in recent weeks over why police fired tear gas inside the stadium, a crowd control measure banned by world soccer governing body FIFA.

Komnas HAM echoed similar conclusions made last month by a government fact-finding team, which found multiple factors like the excessive use of tear gas, locked doors, an overcapacity stadium and failure to properly implement safety procedures exacerbated the deadly crush.

Komnas HAM commissioners specified seven violations human rights in one of the world's worst stadium disasters, including the excessive use of force and violation of children's rights. 


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Korean Air to check all Airbus A330 fleet after runway overshoot

Korean Air Lines Co will inspect the remaining 24 Airbus SE A330 aircraft in its fleet after one overshot a runway in the Philippines last month, the carrier’s president said Wednesday.

18:17
Business

Singapore’s reopening boom draws big money and bubble fears

Earlier this month, a record 302,000 people attended Singapore’s first Formula 1 car race in three years. Some forked out $900 for a grandstand seat for three days, while others booked hotel suites overlooking the Marina Bay track for as much as $10,000. Nightclub tables were fetching up to $70,000 per evening.

17:31
Business

Meat producer Betagro shares slide on trading debut

Shares of meat producer Betagro Pcl (BTG) plunged in their first day of trade in Bangkok, following Thailand’s second-largest initial public offering (IPO) this year and defying a typical increase for large debuts in the country.

17:20