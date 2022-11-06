Section
Singapore PM says political succession to coincide with election
World

published : 6 Nov 2022 at 12:37

writer: Bloomberg

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and prime-minister-in-waiting Lawrence Wong delivers the Singapore Energy Lecture during the 15th Singapore International Energy Week, in Singapore on Oct 25, 2022. (Reuters file photo)
Singapore’s planned political succession that would see Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong become the country’s next leader will coincide with general elections due by 2025, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Sunday.

“Comrades, the next GE is going to coincide with Singapore’s political succession,” he said during a gathering of the ruling People’s Action Party, referring to the general election. Party members are voting for a new central executive committee at the event.  

“We will be tested on all fronts domestically as well as abroad,” Lee said. “I have no doubt our neighbours will be watching closely whether Singaporeans continue to support the government. Whether Singapore will continue to function and to succeed the way it has been doing.”

