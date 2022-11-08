Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
G20 host Indonesia has 'strong impression' Putin will skip Bali summit
World

G20 host Indonesia has 'strong impression' Putin will skip Bali summit

published : 8 Nov 2022 at 11:09

writer: Bloomberg

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with historians and religious clerics on Russia's Day of National Unity in Moscow, Russia, Nov 4, 2022. (Pool via REUTERS photo)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with historians and religious clerics on Russia's Day of National Unity in Moscow, Russia, Nov 4, 2022. (Pool via REUTERS photo)

JAKARTA: Russian President Vladimir Putin may miss next week's G20 leaders summit, his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo and host of the bloc of major economies told media on Monday.

Joko said a conversation with Putin last week left him with a "strong impression" the Russian leader would not attend the meeting in Bali, which is expected to be dominated by tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Indonesian foreign ministry and presidential palace did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

As G20 host, Indonesia has resisted pressure from Western countries and Ukraine to disinvite Russia from the leaders summit and expel it from the group, saying it does not have the authority to do so without a consensus among all members.

Widodo emphasised in an interview with the Financial Times that Russia remains welcome at the summit, which he feared was being overshadowed by a "very worrying" rise in international tensions.

"The G20 is not meant to be a political forum. It's meant to be about economics and development," he said.

Indonesia has also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has said he will not take part if Putin does. Russia calls the invasion of Ukraine a "special operation".

Several other world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, are expected to attend. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
World

Australian insurer warns of 'distressing' data threat

SYDNEY: A major Australian health insurer warned Tuesday of a "distressing" threat by a purported hacker to release data within 24 hours from a hack affecting 10 million people.

11:45
World

Trump says he will make ‘big announcement’ on Nov 15 in Florida

Donald Trump said on the eve of US midterm elections that he would be making a “big announcement” next week, all but confirming his widely anticipated third White House bid that he’s been teasing for weeks.

11:26
World

G20 host Indonesia has 'strong impression' Putin will skip Bali summit

JAKARTA: Russian President Vladimir Putin may miss next week's G20 leaders summit, his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo and host of the bloc of major economies told media on Monday.

11:09