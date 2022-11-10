Online news reporter jailed for insulting China national anthem

Hong Kong mall-goers cheer as local fencing hero Edgar Cheung wins gold at the 2020 Olympics. (Photo: South China Morning Post)

An online news reporter has been jailed for three months after pleading guilty to insulting China's national anthem by waving the British Hong Kong flag at a mall screening of the Olympic gold medal ceremony for local fencer Edgar Cheung Ka-long in 2021.

Kwun Tong Court on Thursday recorded the first conviction under the National Anthem Ordinance, which criminalises insults to "March of the Volunteers". Critics have said the legislation, which came into force in June 2020, is a curb on freedom of expression.

Paula Leung Yan-ling, 42, waved a colonial-era flag at the APM shopping centre on July 26, 2021, when crowds gathered to watch Cheung's medal ceremony after he defeated Italian Daniele Garozzo in the men's individual foil final at the Tokyo Games.

Acting principal magistrate Amy Chan Wai-mun said the defendant's act had seriously disparaged the national anthem and damaged the country's dignity, adding his conduct could arouse people's sentiments and cause conflict.

"The defendant acted in the capacity of a reporter. [This conviction] shows that reporters don't get a free pass to break the law," the magistrate said.