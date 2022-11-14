Section
China 'helping' Cambodia with naval base upgrade
World

published : 14 Nov 2022 at 16:14

writer: Reuters

Cambodia's Defence Minister Tea Banh (left) and China's Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian (centre) take part in a groundbreaking ceremony at the Ream naval base in Preah Sihanouk province on June 8, 2022. (Photo by AFP)
BEIJING: China said on Monday the country is helping Cambodia upgrade its naval base, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

"It is a normal exchange," Mao Ning told a regular media briefing.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday raised concerns with the leader of Cambodia about Chinese activity at its Ream Naval Base, stressing the importance of full transparency, the White House said. 

Ream Naval Base is strategically located on the Gulf of Thailand.


