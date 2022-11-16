Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
G20 declaration deplores Russian aggression against Ukraine
World

G20 declaration deplores Russian aggression against Ukraine

published : 16 Nov 2022 at 13:47

writer: Reuters

Delegates attend a session during the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)
Delegates attend a session during the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

NUSA DUA, Indonesia: Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies issued a declaration on Wednesday saying they "deplore in the strongest terms" Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

The declaration said "most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy."

It was approved by all members of the G20 bloc, three diplomatic sources told Reuters. A German delegate said it was adopted without any changes from a draft released on Tuesday.

The declaration said there were "other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions".

International law must be upheld and the threat of the use of nuclear weapons was inadmissible, the leaders said in the declaration, while welcoming the Black Sea grain initiative. It also said members' central banks would continue to appropriately calibrate the pace of monetary policy tightening while being mindful of the need to limit "cross-country spillovers".

Members reaffirmed their commitment to avoid excessive exchange-rate volatility while recognising that "many currencies have moved significantly" this year.  

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
World

G20 declaration deplores Russian aggression against Ukraine

NUSA DUA, Indonesia: Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies issued a declaration on Wednesday saying they "deplore in the strongest terms" Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

13:47
Thailand

Cleaners arrested for hotel theft 5 years ago

Two former hotel cleaners have been arrested for the theft of cash and gold from a hotel guest's room in Pattaya five years ago.

13:25
Photos

Factory fire

SAMUT PRAKAN: The huge fire at the Summit Footwear shoe factory in Bang Phli district on Tuesday night was believed caused by an electrical short-circuit. The front road on the Bang Na-Trat Highway remained closed Wednesday morning. (Photos: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

13:01