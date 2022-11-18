Section
Iran protesters set fire to Khomeini’s home
World

Iran protesters set fire to Khomeini's home

Birthplace of Islamic republic's founder, now a museum, latest target of anti-government anger

published : 18 Nov 2022 at 17:44

An image grab from a video posted online on Thursday reportedly shows Iranian protesters starting a fire at the family home of the founder of the Islamic republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, now a museum, in the central Iranian city of Khomein. (Photo by ESN/AFP) 
An image grab from a video posted online on Thursday reportedly shows Iranian protesters starting a fire at the family home of the founder of the Islamic republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, now a museum, in the central Iranian city of Khomein. (Photo by ESN/AFP) 

Protesters in Iran have set fire to the ancestral home of the Islamic republic’s founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini two months into the anti-regime protest movement, images showed on Friday.

The house in the city of Khomein in the western Markazi province was shown ablaze late Thursday with crowds of jubilant protesters marching past, according to images posted on social media, verified by AFP.

Khomeini is said to have been born at the house in Khomein — from where his surname derives — early in the 20th century.

He became a cleric deeply critical of the US-backed shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, moved into exile but then returned in triumph from France in 1979 to lead the Islamic revolution.

Khomeini died in 1989 but remains the subject of veneration by the clerical leadership under successor Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The house was later turned into a museum commemorating Khomeini. It was not immediately clear what damage it sustained.

The protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by the morality police, pose the biggest challenge from the street to Iran’s leaders since the 1979 revolution.

They were fuelled by anger over the obligatory headscarf for women imposed by Khomeini but have turned into a movement calling for an end to the Islamic republic itself.

Images of Khomeini have on occasion been torched or defaced by protesters, in taboo-breaking acts against a figure whose death is still marked each June with a holiday for mourning.

