Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
NZ's top court rules voting age of 18 breaches youth rights
World

NZ's top court rules voting age of 18 breaches youth rights

published : 21 Nov 2022 at 13:18

writer: AFP

The executive wing of the New Zealand Parliament complex, popularly known as
The executive wing of the New Zealand Parliament complex, popularly known as "Beehive" because of the building’s shape, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo: Reuters)

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the current voting age of 18 breaches young people's rights, prompting the government to launch plans to lower the age to 16.

The Supreme Court said the current voting age of 18 was inconsistent with the country’s Bill of Rights, which gives people a right to be free from age discrimination when they reach 16.

After the ruling, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern quickly unveiled draft legislation lowering the voting age, but warned changes would be difficult to pass and could not be in place before the 2023 general election.

Ardern supports the change, but stressed that her vote would be just one in New Zealand's 120-strong parliament.

"I personally support a decrease in the age, but it is not a matter for me or even the government," she told reporters in Wellington. "Any change of electoral law of this nature requires 75 percent of parliamentarians' support. "That's why it's our view that this is an issue best placed to parliament for everyone to have their say."

Monday's Supreme Court ruling marks the conclusion of a two-year case brought by the 'Make it 16' group of young campaigners, but only parliament can lower the voting age. The ruling means parliament is now breaching the human rights of young voters, forcing New Zealand's legislators to consider a change.

Only a handful of countries in the world have a voting age of 16, most notably Brazil. Academics have found lowering the voting age tends to improve political engagement, but the results vary from country to country.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (9)
MOST RECENT
Business

Economy sees growth boosted by tourism revival

The economy enjoyed healthy expansion in the third quarter, officials said on Monday, with the return of international tourists helping to offset persistently high inflation.

14:59
Thailand

Digital TV group complains about World Cup broadcast quota

the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting on Monday protested against the Sports Authority of Thailand's "unfair" allocation of World Cup match broadcasts.

14:56
World

Christie's cancels controversial T-rex auction in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Christie's has called off the auction of a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, the auction house told AFP on Monday, after doubts were raised about the authenticity of some of the bones.

14:45